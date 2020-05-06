Federal Government Spending Nears $50,000 per Person

In 2020, the federal government is projected to spend $49,000 per household—by far the largest total ever, in nominal terms. Federal spending is projected to rise to nearly 29% of the economy, while revenues are projected to collapse to just 10% of the economy.

Brian Riedl is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. He is the author of the new report, "Coronavirus Budget Projections: Escalating Deficits and Debt." Follow him on Twitter @Brian_Riedl.

Interested in real economic insights? Want to stay ahead of the competition? Each weekday morning, e21 delivers a short email that includes e21 exclusive commentaries and the latest market news and updates from Washington. Sign up for the e21 Morning eBrief.