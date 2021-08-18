search
Close Nav

Search

Close Search
search
Share this article on Close

UK Wage Growth Hints to a Global Phenomena

back to top
commentary

UK Wage Growth Hints to a Global Phenomena

Allison Schrager
August 18, 2021
Employment

Wages are going up in America, especially for low wage workers. No one knows why exactly. It could be unemployment benefits, inflation, or a higher reservation wage. The same thing is happening in the UK. Wages are up more than 8% compared to last year in the United Kingdom too, and have been rising all spring, even before the economy fully reopened. UK is not offering the same benefits, but it is also experiencing global shortages, mild(er) inflation, and workers who may be reluctant to return to their jobs. It does seem some of the wage increase is a global phenomena. This fall will reveal if it lasts there too. 

Source: UK Office for National Statistics

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Interested in real economic insights? Want to stay ahead of the competition? Every Wednesday, e21 delivers a short email that includes e21 exclusive commentary and the latest market news and updates from around the Web. Sign up for the e21 Weekly eBrief

Photo by AmArtPhotography/iStock

Latest on Economics: Employment

Manhattan Institute
Related Articles

e21 Partnership

Sign up for our MORNING E-BRIEF for top economics commentary:

By clicking subscribe, you agree to the terms of use as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ERROR
Main Error Mesage Here
More detailed message would go here to provide context for the user and how to proceed
OKAY
ERROR
Main Error Mesage Here
More detailed message would go here to provide context for the user and how to proceed
CANCEL CONFIRM
Close