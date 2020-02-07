search
$2 Trillion Budget Deficits—With No End in Sight

commentary

Brian Riedl
February 7, 2020
Budget

The latest projections from the CBO predict the budget deficit will surge toward $2 trillion by the end of the decade if current policies continue. And it is not a matter of cutting discretionary spending; these rising deficits are occurring in a full-employment economy, and their future growth is driven by Social Security and Medicare shortfalls that will continue to accelerate. Even $2 trillion deficits may be optimistic, as rising interest rates (even at 1990s levels) could push the deficit towards $3 trillion within a decade.

Brian Riedl is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.

Manhattan Institute
