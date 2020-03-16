The Trajectory of Coronavirus Cases, State By State

Data from this chart are taken from the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Dashboard, produced by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The chart shows the cumulative number of reported cases, by state, counting from the days since the 25th reported case. It shows most U.S. states increasing daily cases at a daily rate of around 33%, after they hit a substantial caseload.

Arpit Gupta is an assistant professor in finance at NYU Stern School of Business.

Interested in real economic insights? Want to stay ahead of the competition? Each weekday morning, e21 delivers a short email that includes e21 exclusive commentaries and the latest market news and updates from Washington. Sign up for the e21 Morning eBrief.