The Trajectory of Coronavirus Cases, State By State

The Trajectory of Coronavirus Cases, State By State

Arpit Gupta
March 16, 2020
Health Care

Data from this chart are taken from the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Dashboard, produced by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The chart shows the cumulative number of reported cases, by state, counting from the days since the 25th reported case. It shows most U.S. states increasing daily cases at a daily rate of around 33%, after they hit a substantial caseload.

Arpit Gupta is an assistant professor in finance at NYU Stern School of Business.

Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images

