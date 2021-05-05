The (Adult) Children of the Pandemic

This chart from the US census shows the share of young adults living at home with thier parents. As expected, there was an uptick during the pandemic when many young adults chose to ride it out with their families. Though the share of adults living with their parents, especially among young men, has been trending up since the Great Recession. It could reflect changing cultural norms, where children stay closer to their parents longer into adulthood and perhaps never leave. Or it could be a response to higher costs of living and stagnating wages, especially for lower skill men. Some economists speculate better entrainment options, like video games, make staying home (and sometimes forgoing work) more compelling. Whatever the reason, odds are this trend will continue and some adults will continue to live with thier parents long after the pandemic passes.

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

