Student Debt and Homeownership

We are often told that student debt is crushing young borrowers and keeping them from the trappings of adulthood like owning a home. But in fact, graduates with student debt are not much less likely to own a home than graduates with no debt. The people who are shutout of home ownership are the ones who didn't go to college and can't afford to compete in a housing market where prices are set by higher wage earners.

Source: Brookings

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

