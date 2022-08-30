search
commentary

Student Debt and Homeownership

Allison Schrager
August 30, 2022
Housing

We are often told that student debt is crushing young borrowers and keeping them from the trappings of adulthood like owning a home. But in fact, graduates with student debt are not much less likely to own a home than graduates with no debt. The people who are shutout of home ownership are the ones who didn't go to college and can't afford to compete in a housing market where prices are set by higher wage earners. 

Source: Brookings

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by William_Potter/iStock

