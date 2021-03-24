Remote Work Is Here to Stay

Throughout the last year, headlines have repeatedly featured the rise of remote work and its associated strain on mental health. Prior to 2020, no one had heard of Zoom fatigue. But the shift to remote work for many members of the corporate workforce had started long before pandemic conditions closed down offices nationwide. Even as offices reopen, they may never again reach pre-pandemic popularity.

Workers seeking a reprieve from urban life, a lower cost of living, or simply more flexibility in their professional schedules may demand virtual work options. Employers also benefit from such arrangements, realizing value in reduced office space and travel expenses. The above chart, based on data from Indeed.com, shows the share of job listings mentioning remote work in 2019 and 2020. In some sectors, like Information Technology, workers have a history of supporting their organizations through both virtual and in-person methods. Fortunately, those workers adapted to pandemic conditions quickly, as demand for their services has skyrocketed. Other industries have struggled to incorporate virtual work as quickly.

The legal and banking industries treat facetime as an endemic component of their business. Building strong client relationships comprises a significant portion of a successful banking or legal practice. However, as client expectations and locations shift, we may see even these historically in-person services migrate to hybrid or remote support models. Start building up that Zoom stamina.

Cole Turner is a law student and researcher at Northwestern's Pritzker School of Law.