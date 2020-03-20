search
The 1% Would Pay for Medicare-For-All, But So Would You

commentary

Brian Riedl
March 20, 2020
Budget

middle-class-tax-hike

Politicians often say taxing high earners and cutting defense can pay for a long list of new entitlements, like Medicare for All and a Green New Deal. But as the chart shows, even if we taxed all income above $1 million and cut defense from the budget, it would only produce 8% of GDP in revenue. Meanwhile, the progressive wish list will cost more than 25% of GDP. There is now way around it, creating expensive new entitlements means higher taxes on the middle class too. 

Brian Riedl is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter @Brian_Riedl.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images 

