New York Fed Survey Shows Adjusted Wage Expectations

Allison Schrager
October 20, 2021
Wages are up, but there is still an on-going labor shortage. Workers have adjusted their expectations. The figure below is from a survey from the New York Fed, shows the minimum wage people would need to accept a new job, a reservation wage. It increased for both men and women since the re-opening. But in last month fell a bit for women–though not men. It could be a blip, or now that schools are open and enhanced unemployment benefits have been phased out, some women are willing to settle for less. 

Source: New York Fed

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by ricardocostaphotography/iStock

Manhattan Institute
