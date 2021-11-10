search
Close Nav

Search

Close Search
search
Share this article on Close

Google Reveals US Mobility Trends

back to top
commentary

Google Reveals US Mobility Trends

Allison Schrager
November 10, 2021
Transportation

It has been more than 18 months since the start of the pandemic, but Americans are still not back to normal. The chart below is Google mobility trends. It shows the percent change in mobility compared to winter 2020. Americans are still spending more leisure time in parks. But time on trains and commuting to work remains low and did not recover much this fall. The longer these trends continue, the more they may take hold. The data suggests work and commuting may not be the same for a very long time. 

Source: Google Community Mobility Reports

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Interested in real economic insights? Want to stay ahead of the competition? Every Wednesday, e21 delivers a short email that includes e21 exclusive commentary and the latest market news and updates from around the Web. Sign up for the e21 Weekly eBrief

Photo by JANIFEST/iStock

Latest on Urban Policy: Infrastructure & Transportation

Manhattan Institute
Related Articles

e21 Partnership

Sign up for our MORNING E-BRIEF for top economics commentary:

By clicking subscribe, you agree to the terms of use as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ERROR
Main Error Mesage Here
More detailed message would go here to provide context for the user and how to proceed
OKAY
ERROR
Main Error Mesage Here
More detailed message would go here to provide context for the user and how to proceed
CANCEL CONFIRM
Close