Fewer are Finding a Sweet Home in Chicago

Fewer are Finding a Sweet Home in Chicago

April 13, 2022
Cook County, Illinois, home to Chicago and several of the city’s major suburbs, has experienced a decline in population since 2000. A recent comparative study showing that Illinois imposes the greatest tax burden of any state on its residents may explain why. That study also ignores Chicago’s “Netflix” tax and near-highest-in-the-nation sales tax rate. In a state notorious for financial mismanagement, a shrinking tax base and tentative growth in home prices only pose further challenges.

 

Cole Turner is an MBA student at Oxford University. 

