Ecommerce Boom During Covid

Two years of the pandemic has changed many aspects of our lives. One thing that may be forever changed is how we shop. Before the pandemic ecommerce made up only about 12% of sales. And it had been rising steadily over time. By April of 2020 it shot up to more than 16%. And it has barely budged since then. It could be people have come to appreciate the convenience or perhaps in-person shopping has become a more difficult experience, especially for people who live in urban areas where many basic goods are under lock-in-key. Either way, it seems the pandemic was a seismic shift in how we shop.

Source: FRED

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

