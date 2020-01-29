search
Close Nav

Search

Close Search
search
Share this article on Close

Don’t Treat “Gig Work” Like Regular Work

commentary

Don’t Treat “Gig Work” Like Regular Work

Allison Schrager
January 29, 2020
Employment

why americans are doing gig work

Gig work has become part of our lives, whether you are a gig worker—like 30% of Americans—or if you take an Uber. It seems like gig work is everywhere, but the share of Americans doing full-time contract work has been stable over the last 15 years. In fact, most gig workers do it part-time, to supplement their primary income and insure against income shocks. According to the Fed gig work is especially important to low income workers who face more income variability. What makes gig work valuable is its flexibility. It needn’t interfere with your primary job, child-care needs, or even a job search. This is why the well-intentioned movement to make gig work more like regular work, with predictable hours and pay, actually makes income riskier for many households.  

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Interested in real economic insights? Want to stay ahead of the competition? Each weekday morning, e21 delivers a short email that includes e21 exclusive commentaries and the latest market news and updates from Washington. Sign up for the e21 Morning eBrief.

Photo by Petri Oeschger/iStock

Latest on Economics: Employment

Manhattan Institute
Related Articles

e21 Partnership

Sign up for our MORNING E-BRIEF for top economics commentary:

By clicking subscribe, you agree to the terms of use as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ERROR
Main Error Mesage Here
More detailed message would go here to provide context for the user and how to proceed
OKAY
ERROR
Main Error Mesage Here
More detailed message would go here to provide context for the user and how to proceed
CANCEL CONFIRM
Close