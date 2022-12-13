Diners in a Downward Spiral

Restaurants took a beating during the pandemic. And for many establishments business is still suffering. According to data from OpenTable the number of seated dinners is down 8% worldwide. But there is lots of variation across countries. People are still eating out less in the UK and US, but are back in droves in Australia and Mexico. It could be people in the US and UK have changed their eating habits, are more concerned about all kinds of infection, or are worried about inflation. But in any case, we are still not back to normal, or have entered a new normal.

Source: OpenTable

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Interested in real economic insights? Want to stay ahead of the competition? Every Wednesday, e21 delivers a short email that includes e21 exclusive commentary and the latest market news and updates from around the Web. Sign up for the e21 Weekly eBrief.