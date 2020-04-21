search
Close Nav

Search

Close Search
search
Share this article on Close

Covid-19 Recession Hits Non-College Educated Women the Hardest

back to top
commentary

Covid-19 Recession Hits Non-College Educated Women the Hardest

Allison Schrager
April 21, 2020
Employment

Recession-Job-Losses

More than 22 million Americans filed for unemployment in the last few weeks. According to analysis from the Kansas City Fed, 82% of the job losses were concentrated in three industries: leisure/hospitality, education/health, and retail trade. The economic pain of the shutdown is not shared equally. These industries employ many women without college degrees, they also bear the brunt of most of the job losses. 

Many of these job losses include furloughed workers, who we hope will return to work as restrictions are lifted. Generous unemployment benefits should help while the economy is shut down. But if schools remain closed and summer programs are cancelled, many of the unemployed may not be able to return to work even if their jobs come back. 

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Interested in real economic insights? Want to stay ahead of the competition? Each weekday morning, e21 delivers a short email that includes e21 exclusive commentaries and the latest market news and updates from Washington. Sign up for the e21 Morning eBrief.

Photo by stockstudioX/iStock 

Latest on Economics: Employment

Manhattan Institute
Related Articles

e21 Partnership

Sign up for our MORNING E-BRIEF for top economics commentary:

By clicking subscribe, you agree to the terms of use as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ERROR
Main Error Mesage Here
More detailed message would go here to provide context for the user and how to proceed
OKAY
ERROR
Main Error Mesage Here
More detailed message would go here to provide context for the user and how to proceed
CANCEL CONFIRM
Close