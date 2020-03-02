search
Close Nav

Search

Close Search
search
Share this article on Close

College Isn’t Always the Pathway to a Good Job

commentary

College Isn’t Always the Pathway to a Good Job

Connor Harris
March 2, 2020
Education (Pre K-12)

Parents and politicians tell ambitious young Americans that if they want a good job, they must go to college. But is higher education a foolproof path to a new job? Not necessarily, according to my new analysis of data from Census Bureau survey data, which shows that there’s a large degree of overlap in earnings between different education levels. While a third of America’s full-time workers with high school diplomas but no further education earn more than $48,000 per year, a third of college-educated full-time workers earn less than that.

Moreover, most jobs that offer workers with only a high school degree a high salary typically don’t require arduous labor or extensive specialized training: there are hundreds of thousands of secretaries and sales managers, for example, who earn comfortable middle-class salaries with only high school degrees. And while some low-earning college graduates have low salaries because they chose low-paying professions such as teaching and social work, many of them ended up working jobs for which college degrees are not actually required.

Connor Harris is a policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute and author of the recent report, The Earning Curve: Variability and Overlap in Labor-Market Outcomes by Education Level. Follow him on Twitter here.

Interested in real economic insights? Want to stay ahead of the competition? Each weekday morning, e21 delivers a short email that includes e21 exclusive commentaries and the latest market news and updates from Washington. Sign up for the e21 Morning eBrief. 

Photo by Prostock-Studio/iStock

Latest on Education: Pre K-12

Manhattan Institute
Related Articles

e21 Partnership

Sign up for our MORNING E-BRIEF for top economics commentary:

By clicking subscribe, you agree to the terms of use as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ERROR
Main Error Mesage Here
More detailed message would go here to provide context for the user and how to proceed
OKAY
ERROR
Main Error Mesage Here
More detailed message would go here to provide context for the user and how to proceed
CANCEL CONFIRM
Close