An Unexpected Holiday Gift: Crude Oil Prices Have Fallen

The Biden administration is quick to take credit when oil prices fall, but blames "greedy" oil companies when prices rise. It seems greed has taken a holiday; Brent crude prices have fallen to below $90 a barrel. There are many reasons why this might be that have nothing to do with greed, including falling demand in anticipation of a possible recession. But it is certainly welcome news to consumers as they travel this week. Hopefully prices will stay low as we enter a long, cold winter with a protracted war and dwindling reserves.

