An Unexpected Holiday Gift: Crude Oil Prices Have Fallen

commentary

Allison Schrager
November 22, 2022
Transportation

The Biden administration is quick to take credit when oil prices fall, but blames "greedy" oil companies when prices rise. It seems greed has taken a holiday; Brent crude prices have fallen to below $90 a barrel. There are many reasons why this might be that have nothing to do with greed, including falling demand in anticipation of a possible recession. But it is certainly welcome news to consumers as they travel this week. Hopefully prices will stay low as we enter a long, cold winter with a protracted war and dwindling reserves. 

Source: FRED

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by skodonnell/iStock

