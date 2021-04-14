search
Close Nav

Search

Close Search
search
Share this article on Close

A Closer Look at America's Labor Market

back to top
commentary

A Closer Look at America's Labor Market

Allison Schrager
April 13, 2021
Employment

The labor market has still not recovered from the worst of the pandemic. The unemployment rate is inching back down, but economists also worry about the share of people in the labor force — a number that also falls during recessions. In some ways this indicator can be more telling; leaving the labor force can be longer-lasting or even permanent compared to being unemployed. People out of the labor force aren't necessarily looking for work or planning to return to it. Even before the pandemic there had been a trend of less educated Americans dropping out of work. The pandemic made it much worse, the labor force participation rate dropped 3 percentage points last year among high school graduates and has barely recovered. Some college graduates also left the labor force, but there has been some slight recovery. 

Labor-market-education

We also see some big differences along racial lines. The labor force participation rate among Asian Americans has nearly recovered, while black Americans who left the labor force still have not returned. 

Labor-market-race

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Interested in real economic insights? Want to stay ahead of the competition? Each weekday morning, e21 delivers a short email that includes e21 exclusive commentaries and the latest market news and updates from Washington. Sign up for the e21 Morning eBrief

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Latest on Economics: Employment

Manhattan Institute
Related Articles

e21 Partnership

Sign up for our MORNING E-BRIEF for top economics commentary:

By clicking subscribe, you agree to the terms of use as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ERROR
Main Error Mesage Here
More detailed message would go here to provide context for the user and how to proceed
OKAY
ERROR
Main Error Mesage Here
More detailed message would go here to provide context for the user and how to proceed
CANCEL CONFIRM
Close