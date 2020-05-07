search
America's Structural Deficit Will Persist Long-After Coronavirus Disappears

commentary

America's Structural Deficit Will Persist Long-After Coronavirus Disappears

Brian Riedl
May 7, 2020
Budget

Coronavirus-Deficits-SoarThere is no end in sight for the mounting debt. Even if the economy recovers quickly after reopening, the projected budget deficit will still approach $2.2 trillion next year and never again fall below $1.3 trillion. Combined with the mounting costs of Social Security and Medicare, the deficit will rise to $2.6 trillion by 2030 and continuing growing thereafter.

Brian Riedl is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. He is the author of the new report, "Coronavirus Budget Projections: Escalating Deficits and Debt."  Follow him on Twitter @Brian_Riedl.

Manhattan Institute
