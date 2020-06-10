search
Americans Say They Are Ready to Shop at the Mall Again

Allison Schrager
June 10, 2020
Employment

Consumer-Comfort-CoronavirusThe economic recovery will be a marathon, not a sprint. But there are already encouraging signs Americans are ready to resume economic activity. Since April, nearly twice as many Americans polled by Morning Consult are comfortable shopping in a mall and eating in a restaurant. Though many remain wary of going to a movie or the gym. And while nearly a third of Americans are ready to leave their homes and go on vacation, 87% don't want to leave the country. The data shows people becoming more comfortable, yet still cautious,  about resuming their lives. If there are no big outbreaks or second waves, odds are they will venture out even more and  the economy could recover quicker than we thought. 

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

