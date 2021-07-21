Americans Are Back on the Move

Despite rising cases and fears of the Delta variant, Americans are on the move. The figure below are mobility trends from Google of Americans in 2021 compared to early 2020 (before the pandemic). It appears that certain sectors have largely recovered, retail, residential, grocery, pharmacy, and time at home are back to their pre-pandemic levels. While Americans are spending more time outside in parks and forests in the warmer months. However, they still are not back at work or using public transportation. Perhaps this will recover this fall, but it seems a full recovery is coming slowly.

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

