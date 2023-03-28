search
A Slow Recovery for the Subways

commentary

Allison Schrager
March 28, 2023
Transportation

If you go into bars or restaurants it seems like New York is back. Even midtown and downtown office districts are crowded during the day. But public transportation has still not recovered. Subway, bus, and train ridership is still only about 65% of its pre-pandemic levels. The data is from the MTA based on ridership on March 22 in 2021, 2022, and 2023 compared to similar days before the pandemic. There has been a strong recovery since 2021, but not much improvement since 2022. However, bridges and tunnels are back to 100%. This poses financial challenges for the MTA and suggests that NYC has still not fully recovered. 

Source: MTA Ridership Data

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by FilippoBacci/iStock

Manhattan Institute
