A Possible New Leader in the Global Economy

The world is currently taking stock on the benefits of globalization, especially an overreliance on China which experienced spectacular growth in the last few decades. But China's economic future faces many challenges. A major one is an aging and shrinking of its population that is already underway. Projections from Our World in Data show the future powerhouse of growth could be India instead.

Source: Our World in Data

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

