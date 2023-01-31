search
A Possible New Leader in the Global Economy

Allison Schrager
January 31, 2023
The world is currently taking stock on the benefits of globalization, especially an overreliance on China which experienced spectacular growth in the last few decades. But China's economic future faces many challenges. A major one is an aging and shrinking of its population that is already underway. Projections from Our World in Data show the future powerhouse of growth could be India instead. 

Source: Our World in Data

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by ffikretow/iStock

Manhattan Institute
