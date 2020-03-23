search
Close Nav

Search

Close Search
search
Share this article on Close

An Updated Look at Corona Infection Rates

back to top
commentary

An Updated Look at Corona Infection Rates

Allison Schrager
March 23, 2020
Health Care

So far the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting some countries more intensively than others. The chart shows the number of cases (including people who have recovered) per 100,000 for countries and regions most effected. This shows how pervasive the virus has become in the population, how likely people are to be infected or know someone who has, and how likely their hospitals are to be overwhelmed. There are large regional differences, the whole of the United States still has a fairly low infection rate because the population is so large and there has been too little testing. But New York State now has one of the highest infection rates in the world. This is in part because New York is testing more and because its population center is a high-density city. 

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Interested in real economic insights? Want to stay ahead of the competition? Each weekday morning, e21 delivers a short email that includes e21 exclusive commentaries and the latest market news and updates from Washington. Sign up for the e21 Morning eBrief.

Photo by Morsa Images/iStock

Latest on Health Policy: Other

Manhattan Institute
Related Articles

e21 Partnership

Sign up for our MORNING E-BRIEF for top economics commentary:

By clicking subscribe, you agree to the terms of use as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ERROR
Main Error Mesage Here
More detailed message would go here to provide context for the user and how to proceed
OKAY
ERROR
Main Error Mesage Here
More detailed message would go here to provide context for the user and how to proceed
CANCEL CONFIRM
Close